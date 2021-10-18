Contrasting AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) & Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AxoGen alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AxoGen and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 1 3 0 2.75 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.88%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Movano.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AxoGen and Movano’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $112.30 million 5.02 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -22.70 Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A

Movano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -16.89% -17.22% -10.36% Movano N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of AxoGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Movano shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AxoGen beats Movano on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.