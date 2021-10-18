Contrasting Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) & First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15% First Quantum Minerals 4.90% 3.90% 1.64%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vedanta and First Quantum Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 0 4 14 0 2.78

First Quantum Minerals has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.83%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Vedanta.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vedanta and First Quantum Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.40 $1.54 billion N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $5.20 billion 3.21 -$180.00 million N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vedanta pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Vedanta has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Vedanta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Vedanta beats First Quantum Minerals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment deals with the evaluation and acquisition of new mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance, and corporate administration. The company was founded by Philip K.R. Pascall, Geoffrey Clive Newall, and Martin R. Rowley on December 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

