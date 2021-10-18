Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,573 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of Core Laboratories worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,682,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.