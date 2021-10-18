Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRSR. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

