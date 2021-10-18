Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Critical Review

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Cortland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.59 $8.26 million N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Dividends

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cortland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Cortland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp 28.18% 12.02% 1.21%

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence. The Commercial Real Estate segment subjects to underwriting standards and processes similar to commercial loans. The Land segment specializes for developing vacant or raw land and made to builders and developers with whom the Corporation has had long-standing relationships. The Commercial Business segment extends to commercial customers for use in normal business operations to finance working capital needs, equipment purchases, or other projects. The Consumer segment comprises of secured loans including automobile loans, loans on savings deposits and home improvement loans, and to a lesser extent unsecured personal loans. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Sidney, OH.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cortland, OH.

