Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.
About Couchbase
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
