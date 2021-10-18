Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

