Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.08

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 1913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVLG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $551.68 million, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $256.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 134.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth about $534,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

