Cpwm LLC Acquires 1,421 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 164,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 58,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,075,727 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.