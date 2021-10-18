Crane (CR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crane has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $104.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.