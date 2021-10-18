Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Raised to €15.90 at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRARY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

OTCMKTS CRARY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.44. 42,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 18.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

