Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 4,680 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($61.14) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,445.32 ($31.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,420.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,375.82. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other ASOS news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.