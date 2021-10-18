Credit Suisse Group Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $495.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $462.00 to $495.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $466.43.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $428.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.24. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $433.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $403.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,729 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.