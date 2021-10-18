Critical Analysis: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arcos Dorados and Restaurant Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 3 1 0 2.25 Restaurant Brands International 1 7 9 0 2.47

Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus target price of $7.05, suggesting a potential upside of 48.11%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus target price of $72.89, suggesting a potential upside of 18.77%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Restaurant Brands International.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados -1.38% -17.51% -1.36% Restaurant Brands International 12.50% 26.43% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Restaurant Brands International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $1.98 billion 0.50 -$149.45 million ($0.72) -6.61 Restaurant Brands International $4.97 billion 3.81 $486.00 million $2.03 30.23

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Arcos Dorados. Arcos Dorados is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Arcos Dorados pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Arcos Dorados pays out -4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Restaurant Brands International pays out 104.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Arcos Dorados on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division geographical segment composes Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD geographical segment comprises Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD geographical segment consists Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. The company was founded on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

