Critical Review: Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Patient Portal Technologies alerts:

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Repay -26.73% 4.96% 2.57%

88.9% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.69, meaning that its stock price is 469% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patient Portal Technologies and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 1 3 0 2.75

Repay has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Repay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repay $155.04 million 13.38 -$105.60 million $0.39 58.72

Patient Portal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay.

Summary

Repay beats Patient Portal Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Patient Portal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patient Portal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.