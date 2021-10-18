Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Leigh Zawel Sells 19,574 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Leigh Zawel sold 19,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $489,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Leigh Zawel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Leigh Zawel sold 1,079 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $26,975.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Leigh Zawel sold 28,118 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $814,016.10.

On Monday, August 9th, Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28.

Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 811,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,800. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $919.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

