Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 77,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 69,997 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 170,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPIX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,701. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 million, a P/E ratio of -274,000.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.08%.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.