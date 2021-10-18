CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Down 22.1% in September

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CVR Partners stock opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 14.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

