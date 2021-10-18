Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 25.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,679 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

