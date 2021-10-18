DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

