DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Insider Sells $322,200.00 in Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $16.17 on Monday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $266.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. Analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DarioHealth by 41.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in DarioHealth by 21.3% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

