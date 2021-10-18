Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Down 5.2%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) was down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.02. Approximately 6,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 410,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

