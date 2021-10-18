Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Cowen

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.41.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,319,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

