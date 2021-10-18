Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,406.44 ($44.51).

Get Derwent London alerts:

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,420 ($44.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,632.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,510.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,562 ($33.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.61%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.