Desjardins Boosts Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target to C$7.00

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$3.90 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Prime Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of PRMNF stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Prime Mining has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

