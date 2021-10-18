Desjardins Upgrades Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.93.

CGIFF opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

