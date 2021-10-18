Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 56.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 50.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

TKR opened at $72.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

