Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.48 Million Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,024 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,173,000 after purchasing an additional 501,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 199,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $952.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

