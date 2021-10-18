Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,628 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST stock opened at $38.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

RNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.