Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on shares of Temenos and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.55.

Temenos stock traded down $17.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.36. 12,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,814. Temenos has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average is $153.17.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

