Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.90 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.95 ($8.18).

LHA opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of -0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.45.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

