DFI.Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $153.50 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. DFI.Money has a market cap of $153.50 million and approximately $22.00 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for $3,977.21 or 0.06419208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00194977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00089155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

