Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $22,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.96. 2,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

