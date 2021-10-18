DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,186 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,332 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $77,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $3,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $119.74 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

