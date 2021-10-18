DigitalBits Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $437.49 million and $1.92 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.00295574 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001798 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

