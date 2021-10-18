disBalancer (DDOS) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $112,203.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00101715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,456.07 or 1.00249300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.45 or 0.06070564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023689 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,540,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,170,487 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.