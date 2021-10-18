Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $18.91 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for 6.3% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

