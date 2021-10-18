Divisar Capital Management LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Divisar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Cooper-Standard makes up 2.4% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Cooper-Standard worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,649,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 177,338 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 161.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 89,050 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 256.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 62,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.22. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $533.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

