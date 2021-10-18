DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

DNBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. 25,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.