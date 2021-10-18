DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Raised to 187.00 at Morgan Stanley

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 180.00 to 187.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $24.88. 25,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.53.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

