Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Purchases £111,011.10 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) insider Stella David acquired 30,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £111,011.10 ($145,036.71).

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 404.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 391.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 27.67. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOM. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

