Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $35.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,941. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dropbox by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Dropbox by 334.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,397 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 77.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

