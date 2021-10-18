DuckDaoDime Hits 24 Hour Volume of $152,634.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 6% higher against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $16.90 million and $152,634.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $16.28 or 0.00026300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00066225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00100751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,761.64 or 0.99769257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.32 or 0.06038847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023633 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

