Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) vs. Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Financial Analysis

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eargo and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 4.09 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -1.89 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -4.30

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Eargo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eargo and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 1 2 1 0 2.00 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eargo presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 196.30%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Summary

Eargo beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

