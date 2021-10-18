Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $589,067. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,801 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

