Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ebara in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.59 target price on the stock.

Shares of EBCOY opened at $26.22 on Friday. Ebara has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

