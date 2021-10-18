eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938,373 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,255 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of eBay worth $136,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6,736.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 537,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 529,543 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 78,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,177. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

