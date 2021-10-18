EJF Capital LLC Has $7.74 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,894,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FCNCA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.00.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $9.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $863.80. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,419. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.75 and a 12 month high of $915.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $858.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $843.00.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

