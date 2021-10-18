EJF Capital LLC Sells 167,420 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,420 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial comprises 5.0% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $55,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 28.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.61. 2,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,851. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

