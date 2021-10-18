EJF Capital LLC Trims Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of SLM worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

