Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Elmira Savings Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Elmira Savings Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Elmira Savings Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:ESBK opened at $22.74 on Monday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.